Susquehanna International Group LLP Increases Stake in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 214.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 48,666 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.14% of Pixelworks worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 421.9% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Pixelworks in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 131.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 16,725 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PXLW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ PXLW opened at $3.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.21.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 51.96% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 34,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $128,165.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,126,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,178,035.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

