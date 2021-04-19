Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $219,000 in Direxion S&P 500 High minus Low Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:QMJ)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Direxion S&P 500 High minus Low Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:QMJ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 2.52% of Direxion S&P 500 High minus Low Quality ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

QMJ stock opened at $63.87 on Monday. Direxion S&P 500 High minus Low Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $63.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.62.

