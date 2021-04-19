Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $229,000 in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.06% of Motorcar Parts of America as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 425.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 49,968 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter worth about $10,126,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MPAA opened at $22.76 on Monday. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.73 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $122.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 0.59%. Analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $82,487.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Motorcar Parts of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

