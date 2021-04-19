Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New $216,000 Investment in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 9,114 shares during the period. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $713,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $12,485,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RPTX. Northland Securities reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $33.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.98. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

