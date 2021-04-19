Susquehanna Raises Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $79.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hub Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Hub Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.15.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $69.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.00. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $70.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $952.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.68 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $843,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,051,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hub Group during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Hub Group by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

