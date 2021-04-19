suterusu Price Hits $0.0174 on Major Exchanges (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. suterusu has a market capitalization of $67.10 million and approximately $5.11 million worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, suterusu has traded 10% higher against the dollar. One suterusu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About suterusu

SUTER is a coin. Its launch date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

suterusu Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade suterusu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy suterusu using one of the exchanges listed above.

