S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised S&W Seed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday.

S&W Seed stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. S&W Seed has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average is $3.08.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 27.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $15.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANW. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in S&W Seed in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in S&W Seed in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in S&W Seed by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

