Swingby Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.46 Million (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Swingby coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00000854 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swingby has a market capitalization of $60.60 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Swingby has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Swingby Coin Profile

SWINGBY is a coin. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,930,189 coins. Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

