Swmg LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Swmg LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.5% of Swmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Swmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 198,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $856,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $231.01 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $139.33 and a 52 week high of $231.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.57.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

