Swmg LLC Has $757,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Swmg LLC trimmed its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Swmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $78,000.

IXC opened at $24.59 on Monday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $26.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day moving average is $21.30.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

