Swmg LLC Purchases 4,646 Shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

Swmg LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 comprises about 10.8% of Swmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Swmg LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 were worth $15,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,534,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the fourth quarter worth $366,000.

Shares of UWM stock opened at $115.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.25. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $126.33.

