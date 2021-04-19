Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Acquires 1,689 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 51.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 18.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

TSM stock opened at $118.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $49.38 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.60 and a 200-day moving average of $109.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.3527 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

