Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Buys 237 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $72.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.22 and a 12 month high of $76.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.15 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.80%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

