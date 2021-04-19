Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Invests $400,000 in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 816 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 68,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,004,000 after acquiring an additional 19,359 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $521.18 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.89 and a 1 year high of $547.47. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.94 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $476.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.15.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total value of $986,871.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,216 shares in the company, valued at $24,468,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $10,394,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,563,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,608,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,706 shares of company stock valued at $18,984,218 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HUBS. UBS Group began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on HubSpot from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on HubSpot from $488.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.79.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

