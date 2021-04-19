Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Invests $479,000 in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,439,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,925,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $194,467,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,838,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,517,655,000 after acquiring an additional 808,123 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,323,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,200,000 after acquiring an additional 594,505 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,041,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,859,000 after purchasing an additional 553,642 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $76.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.84 and its 200-day moving average is $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $41.03 and a one year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOLX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hologic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.87.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Read More: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.