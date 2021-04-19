Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Reduces Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 57.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 149,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,431,000 after purchasing an additional 21,710 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,717,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,173,000 after purchasing an additional 113,932 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,160,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,035,000 after purchasing an additional 67,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DG. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.50.

DG opened at $216.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.52. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $172.66 and a 1-year high of $225.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

