Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Reduces Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. reduced its stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFSI. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.38.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $59.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.22. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.34 and a 52 week high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 16.36%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $2,513,767.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,795,205.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $879,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,166,474 shares of company stock valued at $72,939,758 and have sold 295,679 shares valued at $18,417,510. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.