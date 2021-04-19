Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 3,361 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $504,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $346,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,485. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Robert W. Baird cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.58.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $135.05 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.13 and a 1 year high of $135.59. The firm has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.27%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

