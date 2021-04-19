Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) will post $1.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the lowest is $1.18 billion. Syneos Health posted sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year sales of $5.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Syneos Health.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYNH. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

In other Syneos Health news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 64,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $4,883,067.87. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $302,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,051 shares in the company, valued at $3,939,219.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,781,362 shares of company stock worth $355,005,081 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Syneos Health stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.25. 1,079,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $46.74 and a fifty-two week high of $85.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.39 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.42.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syneos Health (SYNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.