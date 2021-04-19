Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Acquires 2,300 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,356,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 807 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 153.4% during the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 114.4% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,303.74.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,295.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,993. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,109.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,857.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,209.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2,306.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

