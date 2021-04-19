Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Has $8.78 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,447 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,784,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVDA traded down $21.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $615.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,496,602. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $535.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $539.41. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $267.11 and a twelve month high of $648.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.76, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.61.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

