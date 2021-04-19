Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,500 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $37,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCX traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.08. The company had a trading volume of 551,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,914,238. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average of $27.00. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The firm has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -429.40 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 1,500.00%.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,946,612.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at $757,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

