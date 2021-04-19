Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Takes $3.14 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Tesla by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 392 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 27.1% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 703 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 18.7% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,143 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 91 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total value of $1,047,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,128,739.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $63,685,949 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $29.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $709.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,635,508. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $665.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $634.71. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.76 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $681.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1,485.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.74.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

