Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,215 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $200,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 18.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $239,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TGT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.24.

Shares of Target stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $209.69. The company had a trading volume of 96,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,854,544. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.90. The stock has a market cap of $104.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $100.50 and a 1-year high of $209.49.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

