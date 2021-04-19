TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TCF shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

In related news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 22,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $1,092,468.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,559,326.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 4,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $229,041.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,319 shares of company stock worth $2,848,757 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCF. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in TCF Financial by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in TCF Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in TCF Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCF traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.57. 5,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,236. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. TCF Financial has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $508.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.62 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TCF Financial will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

