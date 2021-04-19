Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Short Interest Update

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 584,200 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the March 15th total of 447,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.6 days.

Shares of THNPF stock opened at $13.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.44. Technip Energies has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $18.13.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on THNPF shares. Citigroup started coverage on Technip Energies in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Technip Energies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Technip Energies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Technip Energies in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on Technip Energies in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

