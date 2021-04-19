Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Short Interest Up 56.9% in March

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 365,800 shares, an increase of 56.9% from the March 15th total of 233,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 229,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGP. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 819,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 430,298 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,411,000. NBW Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,328,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 828.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 235,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,438,540 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,105,000 after purchasing an additional 195,826 shares during the last quarter. 23.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Teekay LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE:TGP opened at $14.52 on Monday. Teekay LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $148.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.96 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. This is a positive change from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.87%.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

