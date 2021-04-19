Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Short Interest Up 35.3% in March

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 779,100 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the March 15th total of 575,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 18,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter.

THW stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,886. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.53. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $17.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Company Profile

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

