Tendies Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $289,879.00 (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Tendies has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Tendies coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tendies has a total market capitalization of $761,712.02 and approximately $289,879.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tendies alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00065556 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00019540 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00088304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $348.00 or 0.00633480 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00041000 BTC.

Tendies Coin Profile

Tendies (TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,910,592 coins and its circulating supply is 7,510,592 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Buying and Selling Tendies

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tendies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tendies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.