Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.78 Billion

Analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) will report sales of $4.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.95 billion. Tenet Healthcare reported sales of $4.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year sales of $19.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.34 billion to $19.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.09 billion to $20.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

In related news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $133,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,691,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,714,302 shares of company stock valued at $145,205,515. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 138,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,248,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $51,084,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $1.87 on Wednesday, hitting $52.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,290,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $57.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -418.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

