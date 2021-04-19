Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.78 Billion

Analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) will report sales of $4.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.95 billion. Tenet Healthcare reported sales of $4.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year sales of $19.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.34 billion to $19.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.09 billion to $20.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

In related news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $133,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,691,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,714,302 shares of company stock valued at $145,205,515. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 138,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,248,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $51,084,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $1.87 on Wednesday, hitting $52.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,290,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $57.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -418.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Earnings History and Estimates for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

