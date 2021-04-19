Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $544,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $928,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI stock traded down $1.41 on Monday, reaching $215.74. 75,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,405,324. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $217.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.