Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Has $775,000 Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in DocuSign were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in DocuSign by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,149,000. Clarus Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,978.6% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.48.

DocuSign stock traded down $5.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $226.45. 39,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,195,209. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.35 and its 200 day moving average is $227.65. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.55 and a 52 week high of $290.23. The company has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total value of $1,195,206.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 209,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 393,031 shares of company stock valued at $90,008,534 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

