Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Reduces Stake in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners trimmed its holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,138 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STX has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

STX stock traded up $0.64 on Monday, reaching $82.71. 57,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,551,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology plc has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $82.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.81.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $541,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $331,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,214 shares of company stock valued at $9,657,196. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

