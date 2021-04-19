Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Sells 10,956 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,956 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 4.2% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $16,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,128,000 after buying an additional 1,722,034 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,160,000 after buying an additional 1,057,247 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $109,809,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,202,000 after acquiring an additional 331,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $2.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $339.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,148,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,664,410. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $203.63 and a fifty-two week high of $342.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $319.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

