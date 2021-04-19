Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14.23 Million

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. In the last seven days, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00000853 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market cap of $106.86 million and approximately $14.23 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00071251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00020810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00089917 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $384.17 or 0.00672545 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00040910 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,662.13 or 0.06411116 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) is a coin. Its launch date was December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 219,201,959 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official message board is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Terra Virtua Kolect is terravirtua.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Buying and Selling Terra Virtua Kolect

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Virtua Kolect should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the exchanges listed above.

