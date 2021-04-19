Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSCDY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday. Barclays started coverage on Tesco in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tesco in a report on Monday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Tesco alerts:

Shares of Tesco stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $9.60. 3,794,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,296. Tesco has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $13.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.58.

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.