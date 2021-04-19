Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Increased to $99.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TXRH. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Stephens lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.21.

TXRH stock opened at $98.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 126.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $41.68 and a 1-year high of $100.77.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $637.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at $298,771,428. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $249,500.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,071 shares of company stock valued at $10,386,397 in the last quarter. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 128.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 194,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,662,000 after acquiring an additional 109,382 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 4.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 15.0% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 383,929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,834,000 after purchasing an additional 49,999 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,676,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

