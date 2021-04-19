Textron (NYSE:TXT) Upgraded to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Textron (NYSE:TXT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $72.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $41.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TXT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.42.

NYSE:TXT opened at $58.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.09. Textron has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $59.31.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Textron will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 93.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,250,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 22,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

