The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Raised to $128.00

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $128.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Allstate from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.70.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $122.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate has a twelve month low of $84.97 and a twelve month high of $122.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.02.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Allstate will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

