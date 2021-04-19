The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Crescent Capital Consulting LLC

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JMP Securities raised The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.41.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $152,253.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,903 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $560,978.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,342,137 shares of company stock valued at $79,336,316. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $64.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $68.89. The company has a market cap of $116.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.58 and its 200-day moving average is $53.70.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

