The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Increased to $81.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SCHW. Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.41.

SCHW stock opened at $64.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $116.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.70. The Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $68.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $640,517.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 3,636 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $196,634.88. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,342,137 shares of company stock worth $79,336,316. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,640,000 after purchasing an additional 41,059,393 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $749,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,434,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 805.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,074,000 after buying an additional 4,227,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

