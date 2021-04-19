The Clorox Company Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.11 (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 1.11 per share on Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th.
The Clorox has raised its dividend payment by 32.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 45 years. The Clorox has a payout ratio of 53.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Clorox to earn $8.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.5%.
Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $190.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.35. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox has a 1 year low of $176.73 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.24.
The Clorox Company Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.
