The Clorox Company Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.11 (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 1.11 per share on Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th.

The Clorox has raised its dividend payment by 32.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 45 years. The Clorox has a payout ratio of 53.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Clorox to earn $8.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.5%.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $190.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.35. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox has a 1 year low of $176.73 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.24.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

