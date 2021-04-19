The Clorox’s (CLX) Sell Rating Reiterated at Barclays

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $162.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CLX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.24.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.73. 939,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,580. The Clorox has a 1 year low of $176.73 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.35.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in The Clorox by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 158.5% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in The Clorox by 13.6% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in The Clorox by 2.6% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in The Clorox by 457.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 9,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

