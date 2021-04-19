The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 26.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 67,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 13,865 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,744,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,732,000 after acquiring an additional 11,183 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $244,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 18.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $54.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $43.20 and a 12-month high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Guggenheim cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

