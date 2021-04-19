The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.78.

Get The Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

NAPA opened at $18.25 on Monday. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $20.73.

In other The Duckhorn Portfolio news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $135,913,338.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.33% of The Duckhorn Portfolio at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.