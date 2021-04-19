The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.31.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $62.80 on Thursday. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $35.69 and a 1 year high of $63.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.10 and its 200-day moving average is $54.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,116,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,023,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

