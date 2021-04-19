The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Increased to $437.00 by Analysts at Barclays

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target raised by Barclays from $420.00 to $437.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GS. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $449.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $345.32.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $342.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.82. The stock has a market cap of $118.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $165.36 and a 12-month high of $356.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 73.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. HYA Advisors Inc grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 1,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 36,961.5% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 50,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 49,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.