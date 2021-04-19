The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €67.00 Price Target for Kion Group (FRA:KGX)

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been given a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 19.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KGX. Kepler Capital Markets set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €77.85 ($91.58).

KGX stock opened at €82.84 ($97.46) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €79.09 and a 200-day moving average price of €74.30. Kion Group has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

