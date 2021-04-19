The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

EJTTF has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of EJTTF opened at $13.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. easyJet has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $14.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.94.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

