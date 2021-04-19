The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Hershey by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,630,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,339,000 after purchasing an additional 78,338 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $220,190,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in The Hershey by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,822,000 after purchasing an additional 26,876 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in The Hershey by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,073,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,599,000 after purchasing an additional 42,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in The Hershey by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,066,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $160.99 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $125.50 and a 52-week high of $161.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.76 and a 200 day moving average of $149.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $366,025.00. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,882,046 in the last quarter. 29.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.93.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

